PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police department will have some new and revamped crime-fighting initiatives for 2018.
The new year will bring a new gun violence task force to work alongside the Intelligence Bureau in hopes of driving down gun violence.
“There is a group out there that glamorizes gun violence, you can see it in a multitude of videos we’ve picked off, where’s there a multitude of guns that are put on tables and bragged about, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
Both will work together to hopefully stop retaliation and revenge shootings.
Ross says he’s also hoping to get gun court back, so there is more consistency up top in dealing with continuous offenders.
“I had a discussion with a few judges who are in leadership, as well as city council, because there are funding issues there,” he said.
Also in 2018 the Philadelphia will see an additional 360 new officers on the streets.
“We have had a vibrant foot beat strategy for a number of years, but we augmented that, starting this year with bicycle officers,” Ross said. “Our overall numbers are clear indicators that we are moving in the right direction, and we will continue to do that.”