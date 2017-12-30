COLLINGSWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Officials are investigating after officers find two women dead inside a home in New Jersey.
Investigators say police responded to a reported stabbing just after 5 p.m. along the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace in Collingswood Saturday night.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office tells CBSPhilly that when officers arrived they found two females dead inside the Collingswood home.
The details surrounding their death are still unclear at this time.
Authorities say it is still early in the investigation, and no arrests have been made.
