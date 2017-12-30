ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Atlantic City quietly took the wraps off its newest attraction this week on the storied Steel Pier.

It might look like just another Ferris wheel to some people, but this one offers a lot more.

For starters, call this an observation wheel. Standing 227 feet this wheel is the third tallest in the United States.

Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso has been working on this project for a few years now, and this ride is built to be special.

“You’re in a climate controlled cabin. It’s heated in the wintertime. It’s air-conditioned in the summertime,” Catanoso told KYW Newsradio. “You get a good 15 minute ride. It’s not a three or four-minute thrill ride. Bing-bang-boom and you’re out. You get in. You take your time. You enjoy the sights.”

They opened things up on Tuesday, and closed down on Wednesday thanks to Mother Nature.

“If our temperatures are below 38 degrees and there’s a wind, it’s just not comfortable more than anything else for our operators,” Catanoso added. “So we have to keep our operators in mind because those guys have to be out there 7-8 hours.”

You can find out what days the attracting will be operating before the formal April grand opening on their website.

By then they’ll also be offering refreshments to go along with your ride, from soft drinks to your favorite adult beverage.