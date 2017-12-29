PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Times Square has the ball drop, and Philadelphia has fireworks to mark the new year. But there are some other communities in our region that have some unique New Year’s Eve traditions.

This is the fifth year for the “mushroom drop” in Kennett Square, Chester County – which bills itself as the “Mushroom Capital of the World.”

It features a steel-framed mushroom decorated with white lights.

It will be lowered 100 feet onto the center of State and Union Streets in Kennett Square at midnight.

In Lancaster, the community welcomes the New Year with the lowering of a rose, shaped and composed of colored lights, at Binn’s Park, followed by fireworks.

In nearby York County, it’s the drop of a white rose formed by white lights that will be the highlight of events on Continental Square.

And, in the state capitol of Harrisburg, they’ll drop a strawberry frame filled with lights that will herald the arrival of a new year followed by fireworks.

In Hershey, Pennsylvania, they mark the new year by raising – not lowering – a large, seven-foot high, nearly 300-pound aluminum replica of a Hershey kiss in the town square at Chocolate and Park avenues at midnight.

In nearby Lebanon County, the city of Lebanon drops a decorated wreath with an edible bologna in the center at midnight at Ninth and Cumberland streets.

In the southern York County town of Dillsburg, it’s the lowering of a large plastic Mr. Dill pickle into a large barrel to mark the arrival of 2018.

And, for those venturing to the home of Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville in Schuylkill County, it’s the raising of a six-foot tall mock-up of a bottle of Yuengling lager beer at midnight at Garfield Square.