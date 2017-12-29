NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police have made an arrest following a shooting at a Newark bar that left a man in serious condition.
The shooting happened on Dec. 27 shortly after 11 p.m. at Rackers Bar in Newark, where, police say, two men were involved in a physical dispute inside of the bar.
During the altercation, one of the men involved was shot in the abdomen by the other. The suspect who fired the shot, identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Lepore of Wilmington, fled the scene before state troopers could arrive.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
After warrants were obtained for the suspect, police were able to find Lepore on Dec. 28 after he was stopped by the Bridgeville Police Department for a traffic violation. Lepore was arrested and charged with first degree assault and possession of a firearm.
Lepore is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on $100,000 cash bond.