WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 120 Years | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers Parade |  Full Weather Coverage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More South Jersey towns are canceling their first dip in the ocean in anticipation of near record-breaking cold temperatures.

Both Margate and Brigantine say their polar plunges will have to wait due to New Year’s Day weather conditions.

“After much thought and many conversations with the first responders that are always so supportive of our Polar Bear Plunge, it has become clear that the extreme temperatures would jeopardize the health of all,” said Robert’s Place, who is hosting the plunge.

Coldest New Year’s Day In Nearly 120 Years

The plunge in Margate has been rescheduled for Jan. 7.

Officials in Brigantine say their plunge has been rescheduled for Jan 13.

Earlier this week Ocean City and Ventnor also said they were canceling the New Year’s Day tradition. No rescheduled date has been announced.

