PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s another head scratching loss for the Sixers.

Philadelphia blew an 18-point third quarter lead in Portland on Thursday night, falling to 15-19 with the 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Joel Embiid attempted 12 three’s and made six of them — including three in the last two minutes. He finished with 29 points and nine boards. Jusuf Nurkic finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers.

After the game, Nurkic said of Embiid, “He tries to be more famous than a player.”

“I respect him. He’s a good player. He’s not about tough. He’s a skill player, who is getting tired it looks like. When you play defense on him and play offense on him and attack him, he gets tired more.”

Ben Simmons came out of the gate more aggressive offensively, scoring 10 points in the first half. Simmons finished with 17 points on 7-17 shooting and 3-3 from the line, to go along with eight assists and four boards.

Dario Saric made 10 of his 12 shots and five of his six three’s en route to a 25-point, nine-rebound performance.

Robert Covington left the game in the second half with a finger injury and did not return.

As a team, the Sixers were just 10 of 14 from the foul line. Portland was 36 of 47.