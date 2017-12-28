WEATHER: Near Record Cold Predicted To Usher In 2018 | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers ParadeCamden County Extends Code Blue |  Full Weather Coverage |
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has concluded that no wrongdoing occurred in the death of a man who died from cocaine intoxication while in state police custody.

The state attorney general’s office announced the finding Thursday. It stemmed from an investigation into the March 29 death of Marshall Zamor, a 39-year-old Sicklerville resident.

Authorities say Zamor’s car was stopped on the Atlantic City Expressway because his windows had illegal tinting. He was charged with marijuana possession after the vehicle was searched.

Authorities say Zamor placed a white rocklike substance in his mouth while in custody and officers tried to remove it. Zamor lost consciousness before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

A plastic bag was found obstructing Zamor’s larynx and a piece of suspected crack cocaine was found in his trachea during an autopsy. The death was ruled an accident.

