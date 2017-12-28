PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: Philadelphians waiting in line to pay their taxes early.

It’s one outcome of the new federal tax law.

“Well, it’s not something I normally would have done.”

This taxpayer, who identified himself as John, admits he was surprised, himself, to be in line at the Municipal Services building three months before his taxes are due.

“If I pay it this year, I can claim it as a deduction in 2017 taxes and in 2018, I’m probably not going to be able to do that,” he said.

The new tax law caps deductions for all local and state taxes at $10,000, so pre-paying is going to save him thousands this tax season.

He’s not alone. The city says, last year, 6,000 people paid early. This year, 14,000 have and there’s a day to go.

Caroline Marvin was also paying early, and not happy about it.

“I think the tax bill is a terrible bill for the American people,” she said.

But so far, good for Philadelphia tax collections.