PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bitter cold has taken over the Delaware Valley. On Wednesday night, most areas will experience single digit wind chills and portions of the Poconos will easily feel below zero at times. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for Carbon and Monroe Counties until noon on Thursday.
We won’t have much improvement as we head into Thursday afternoon. The forecast high temperature is in the mid 20s for Philadelphia and we are forecasting highs in the 20s all the way into the start of the New Year.
- OVERNIGHT – Mostly Clear and Frigid. Low 14.
- THURSDAY – Mostly Sunny and Bitterly Cold. High 24.
- FRIDAY – Cloudy and Very Cold with a Snow Shower or Flurry North. High 28.
- SATURDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Snow Showers Possible. High 29.
- SUNDAY (NYE) – Partly Sunny and Still Cold. High 26.
- NEW YEAR’S DAY – Mostly Sunny and Frigid. High 21.
