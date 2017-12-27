PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they shot and wounded a man after he ran down an officer with his vehicle in Germantown.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 19th and Nedro Streets.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a car a few blocks away that matched the description of suspect’s vehicle in a homicide about a week earlier.

Authorities say during the stop the driver struck one of the officers with the car and sped off.

Police say the suspect struck two parked vehicles, then exited the car with his hands in his pockets and gestured to officers as if he was going to point something at them.

Authorities say that’s when one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The wounded officer was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear if the man shot was involved in the earlier homicide.