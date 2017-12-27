⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Wreck Shuts Down I-295 Northbound In Mercer County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hit-and-run near St. Joseph’s University leaves a man dead and police are now looking for the driver.

It happened at 54th and City Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 58-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.

Police say the victim suffered head injuries and his legs were broken. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they’re looking for a newer model red Lexus.

Police say there are plenty of surveillance cameras in the area but they haven not been able to access the footage yet.

Anyone with information about this deadly hit-and-run is asked to call police.

