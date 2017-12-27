WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police say an elderly woman was stabbed during a home invasion in Willingboro on Thursday morning.
Willingboro police say they responded to a report of a burglary on Botany Circle around 9:30 a.m.
Police say that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, 29-year-old Joaquin Johnson, walking towards them with money in his hand. After stopping the suspect, officers noticed a blood trail from the front door of the house to a vehicle that had been partially backed out of the driveway.
The suspect was immediately arrested and police made their way into the house to find the victim, an 80-year-old woman, suffering from a severe stab wound to the arm.
Police reported that the suspect gained possession of a kitchen knife and during a physical struggle, stabbed the woman after forcing his way into her home. Police say Johnson also attempted to steal her vehicle.
The suspect was arrested before he could escape with the vehicle and the victim was quickly transported to nearby Capital Health Systems in Trenton.
Her condition is currently not known.
Johnson is being charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and other related charges.