⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Wreck Shuts Down I-295 Northbound In Mercer County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — All lanes are closed and authorities are on the scene of a fatal multi-car accident on I-295 northbound in Lawrence Township on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the I-295 northbound area of Exit 67 – US RT-1 just before 7 a.m.

Currently, there is about a 5-mile backup of traffic, officials say.

They also report serious injuries were suffered by those involved in the wreck.

Commuters are being detoured and they should expect a 10-15 minute delay, officials say.

State troopers say there are no further details at this time.

They are investigating the crash.

