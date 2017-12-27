LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — All lanes are closed and authorities are on the scene of a fatal multi-car accident on I-295 northbound in Lawrence Township on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called out to the I-295 northbound area of Exit 67 – US RT-1 just before 7 a.m.
Currently, there is about a 5-mile backup of traffic, officials say.
They also report serious injuries were suffered by those involved in the wreck.
Commuters are being detoured and they should expect a 10-15 minute delay, officials say.
State troopers say there are no further details at this time.
They are investigating the crash.