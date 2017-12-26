PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may not know his name, but you certainly know his voice. Longtime radio adman Dick Orkin has died.
Irv Stein never met Dick Orkin, but from the 1980s until 2010, Orkin’s voice helped to put Stein’s business, Keystone Motors, on the map.
“To this day when I am introduced to somebody and asked what I do, when I say Keystone Motors or Keystone Volvo, the people will invariably say, ‘We love your ads!'” said Stein.
Orkin’s Radio Ranch production company created some of Philadelphia’s most memorable commercials.
“My personal favorite was ‘Talk, Talk, Sing, Sing,” said Stein.
He added, “The ads were not about selling a car. The ads were about getting our name known.”
And to that end, Stein says, they worked.
Orkin died Sunday in California after suffering a stroke. He was 84.