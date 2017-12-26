GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Gloucester Township say they arrested a man who injured himself while he tried to escape from a roof of a store he tried to break into.
Gloucester Township police responded to report of an attempted break-in of a commercial business located in the Laurel Hill Plaza on Dec 24 around 1:30 a.m. An employee of one of the businesses heard what seemed to be footsteps on the the roof while working after hours.
Police officers arrived and observed the masked suspect as he walked around on the roof. Police then ordered the man, later identified as Dennis Niceler, down from the roof.
The suspect refused to follow the orders and proceeded to try and escape. During his escape, the man jumped from the roof to the ground, breaking his ankle in the process, and was arrested shortly after.
When arrested, police found that the suspect had in his possession a crowbar, hammer, screw drivers, and wire cutters.
Niceler was transported to Cooper Hospital for treatment and has been charged with trespassing, resisting by flight, and possession of burglar tools.