PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The outspoken and hard-charging owner of Philadelphia Magazine has passed away, following a brief illness.

Herbert Lipson was 88. He was a pioneer in making Philly Mag a leader in investigative and lifestyle journalism, dating back to the 1960s.

Herb Lipson’s son, David, who now runs the company that publishes Philadelphia and Boston Magazines, says his father filled a room with his swagger and his ideas.

“The ultimate shmoozer,” said David Lipson.

One phrase he heard over and over from his dad, “Everyone is entitled to my opinion!”

“Even though people didn’t always didn’t agree with his opinion, they couldn’t help but be swayed by his charm,” he said.

One time Philadelphia Inquirer investigative reporter Bill Marimow, now a newspaper executive, recalls Lipson’s magazine did “trailblazing, in-depth investigative reporting.”

“He was tough with his editors. He knew what he wanted, but he was autocratic,” said Marimow.

Marimow says Philly Mag lost several fine editors who clashed with Lipson, along the way.

Each time you opened it, Lipson’s “Off The Cuff” column appeared on the magazine’s first page.

“His passion, concern and civic pride really permeated that column,” said Marimow.