PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-month-old attacked by a raccoon inside her Philadelphia apartment last week is out of the hospital and back with her family.

It was all smiles for Ashley Rodgers and her infant, Journi Black-Rodgers, on Tuesday afternoon, a day after Journi left the hospital. She was rushed to the hospital after a raccoon mauled her face. She received 65 stitches to her head.

“She was just lying on the floor, like blood all over her face,” Rodgers told Eyewitness News.

Rodgers says she just moved into the North 22nd Street apartment with her two kids a few days before the raccoon attacked on Dec. 20. Neighbors say rodents are a serious problem in the area.

According to Philadelphia Licenses and Inspections, the owner of the home does not have a license to rent the property. Officials are investigating.

After days of an unknown journey, this little Journi came back from the hospital on Christmas Day.

Journi and her family are staying at a local hotel while they are looking for a permanent place to stay.

