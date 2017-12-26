PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There were a few things to like, and many things to dislike after the Eagles’ ugly 19-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Good
- Kicker Jake Elliott’s 48-yard field with :22 left to beat the Raiders.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby’s interception at the Eagles’ 48 with :54 left to play giving the Eagles a chance to win.
- Defensive end Vinny Curry’s pressure on Derek Carr that forced the Darby interception.
- Anything Malcolm Jenkins did. The Pro Bowl safety was all over the field, playing free safety, slot corner, linebacker and strong safety. He forced a crucial fumble and then recovered it, giving the Eagles a chance with 6:35 to play at the Eagles’ 16.
- Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks with the forced fumble and fumble recovery by Rodney McLeod at the Oakland 30 with 3:09 left in the third quarter. The turnover set up a Jake Elliott 35-yard field with 2:17 left in the quarter tied the game at 10-10.
- Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson with a potential game-changing interception with 4:16 left in the third quarter and reaching the Oakland 44. Two plays later, Jay Ajayi fumbled the ball back to the Raiders.
- Defensive end Chris Long’s seven-yard strip sack with 13:57 left to play gave the Eagles back the ball in the fourth quarter. Later in the fourth quarter, Long pressured Derek Carr into an errant pass and forced the Raiders to try a 48-yard field goal that missed.
- The Eagles’ right side of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks and tackle Lane Johnson moving the Raiders on fourth-and-one at the Oakland 21. Corey Clement plunged for a two-yard gain and a first down. Three plays later, the Eagles led, 7-0.
- Center Jason Kelce, who should have been a Pro Bowler, had a great kick out block on Raiders’ safety Reggie Nelson to free Jay Ajayi on the Eagles’ first score, a 17-yard Ajayi reception on a screen pass.
- Running back Jay Ajayi going beast mode on the Birds’ first drive, rushing five times for 26 yards and a reception for 17. Ajayi was responsible for 43 of the Eagles’ 11-play, 58-yard scoring drive.
- Defensive end Brandon Graham nailing Marshawn Lynch for a one-yard loss at the Oakland 36 on the Raiders’ second drive.
The Bad
- Defensive end Chris Long going offsides on third-and-five at the Oakland 18, enabling the Raiders to get a first down. It effected the Eagles field position later in the second quarter.
- Right tackle Lane Johnson going offsides with 2:37 left in the half, pushing the Eagles back from the Eagles’ 49 to the 44, and facing a second-and-15.
- Center Jason Kelce’s bad snaps. It created a problem for the plodding Nick Foles to avoid the Oakland rush.
The Ugly
- Cornerback Jalen Mills falling victim again on a double move the second-straight week, resulting in Derek Carr hitting Amari Cooper with a 63-yard TD pass with 12:36 left in the first half.
- Safety Corey Graham not backing up Jalen Mills on the Cooper 63-yard TD catch.
- Left guard Chance Warmack getting flagged for a hold at the Eagles’ 36 on the Eagles’ fourth possession.
- Right tackle Lane Johnson getting called for a dubious holding penalty at the Oakland 44 on the Eagles’ last drive of the first half, during the same series when Johnson jumped offsides. Johnson was then flagged for another hold on the Eagles first play of the second half.
- Kicker Jake Elliott missing a 33-yard field goal attempt wide right at the end of the half.
- Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith being shutout in the first half.
- Running back Jay Ajayi fumbling the ball back to the Raiders after third-quarter Patrick Robinson interception.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby’s illegal contact penalty against Jared Cook gave Oakland a first down at the Eagles’ 33 with less than 10:00 to play.
