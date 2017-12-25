UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — For many people, Christmas is a time they get together with friends and family and go to the movies.

There are any number of reasons people may opt to leave the house on Christmas and go catch a movie.

For Henry Hersch and his family, it’s a simple.

“We love Star Wars,” he said.

Hollie and her dad had a day of fun planned, and they started it with some quality time together at the movies.

“We’re just waiting to see our family, so in the mean time, we’re going to go see Star Wars, because we really want to see it,” she said.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is not the only thing drawing people to the movies.

For Lou from Broomall, it’s all about doing something new for the holiday.

“We want Christmas to be different,” Lou said. “Every Christmas should be different for people. It shouldn’t be a routine.”

Many people going to the movies say it does not matter if they are in the house under a tree, or at the movies in front of a screen, as long as they spend the day with the ones they love.