By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Force remains forceful.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise of science fiction thrillers, blasted off with the box office crown for a second straight weekend by earning an estimated $69-million.

The top ten featured five other debuting attractions:

The new sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, was second with $34-million.

Third was another new sequel, Pitch Perfect 3, with $21-million.

The new musical, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman. took in $9-million, good for fourth place.

Downsizing, with Matt Damon was seventh with $5-million.

And the comedy, Father Figures, with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, was ninth with $3-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were comparable but slightly below those of the counterpart holiday weekend a year ago.

