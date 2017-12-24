PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA (CBS) — A pedestrian was airlifted Sunday evening to an area hospital after being struck by a car in Montgomery County.
Emergency personal say it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Germantown Pike and Virginia Avenue, in Plymouth Meeting.
The victim, whose name was not released, was struck and injured by a vehicle, police said.
Montgomery officials say the victim was flown to Jefferson Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver of the car did remain on the scene following the incident, according to police.
Further details have not been released at this time, but stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.