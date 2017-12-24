PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is forecasting a record number of Americans, 100 million, are traveling for the holidays. That includes nearly 6.5 million people flying to get to their holiday destinations. That made for a busy Christmas Eve at Philadelphia International Airport.

Many travelers used warm thoughts to get them through the long lines to check-in and get screened at the airport.

Mike from New Jersey was taking his wife and kids to West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We’ll go to the beach, we’re gonna go to the zoo,” he said. “Spend time with family.”

Many people, like Stacy from Kutztown, say soaking in the sun is a holiday tradition.

“I like beach white Christmas,” she said, “not snow white Christmas.”

But for others, there’s no place like home for the holidays. For Sara and her two young boys from New Jersey, that’s Denver.

“We’re really excited to be with their nanna and grandpa and just hangout,” she said, “and maybe even get some snow, so that’ll be good.”

And because they’ll be away, Sara’s nine-year-old son Jack says they got a head start. Santa Claus came early.

“I got a lot of stuff,” he explained. “Legos and all kinds of stuff like that.”

With even more stuff expected from grandma and grandpa.