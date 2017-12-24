WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Berks Co, Lehigh Valley and Poconos until 7 a.m. Christmas Day
By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint, we take a look at the five alarm fire at Barclay Friends Senior Center in West Chester that claimed four lives and left 133 displaced.

We also look at older Pennsylvanians do to protect themselves, and what can caretakers do to protect their elderly loved ones.

image1 Flashpoint: Empowering Seniors In Wake Of Barclay Fire, Singer Bobby Hill, Youth Finances

Craig Murphy, Ada Bello and Karen Buck (credit: Cherri Gregg)

Flashpoint Host and KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy, Senior Law Center Executive Director Karen Buck and Center in the Park Ombudsman Ada Bello.

The “Newsmaker” for this week is Bobby Hill a once soprano who blew the world away when he sang for Pope Francis.

image1 1 Flashpoint: Empowering Seniors In Wake Of Barclay Fire, Singer Bobby Hill, Youth Finances

Bobby Hill (credit: Cherri Gregg)

Bobby has a new voice and is taking it to the stage for a good on New Year’s Eve. Tickets to his concert are available on kimmelcenter.org.

Finally, the “Non-Profit of the Week” is Banksgiving, a non-profit run by Chris Banks that empowers urban youth with financial knowledge. Banksgiving’s next event is January 6th. Details at banksgiving.org.

image1 2 Flashpoint: Empowering Seniors In Wake Of Barclay Fire, Singer Bobby Hill, Youth Finances

Chris Banks (credit: Cherri Bank)

Flashpoint airs every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.

