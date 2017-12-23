PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lots of folks got into the holiday spirit by getting out and experiencing all of Philadelphia’s most popular holiday activities.

Philadelphia City Hall was buzzing with hundreds of people enjoying Christmas Village and the Rothman Institute Ice Rink, hoping to take a spin on the ice.

“I’ve always done this with my mom, it’s just something we do every year,” said one boy.

This weekend was full of folks participating in Philadelphia’s traditional holiday activities.

“Almost every year it’s the Macy’s light show,” said one woman. “I think that’s the one thing that comes to mind for me. Then, a whole bunch of delicious foods and hot chocolate.”

Many say there are a lot of ways to make holiday memories.

“There’s ice skating, there’s shopping, drinking,” one woman said.

“The lights at night, all the different kinds of food,” another woman added.

But the best way to make memories?

“I guess it’s being with family,” one woman said. “Embracing the moment, the time off from work to really be able to spend with your family and put down all the electronics and really be present.”