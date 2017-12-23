MILLVILLE, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey authorities are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire and struck a Millville Police patrol vehicle.

The shooting took place about 6:45 p.m. Saturday night along the 300 block of East Vine Street in Millville, Cumberland County.

New Jersey police say a bullet struck the passenger side front window and the driver side front window, shattering both while the officer was behind the wheel of the patrol car.

Thankfully, that officer was not struck by the gunfire, but was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland for evaluation. He has since been released.

Investigators say officers located 12 spent casings from the scene, and say at this point in the investigation, it does not appear the shooting was directed at the officer’s car.

Police say that about an hour later additional shots were fired on 200 block of East Oak Street.

Officers located three spent casings in the roadway. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Millville Police 856-825-7010, the tip-line 856-825-2182 or text “millvillepd” and your tip TIP411.