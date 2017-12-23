HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI has joined state and local authorities to investigate a shooting spree that began near Pennsylvania’s capitol complex late Friday afternoon. The suspect was killed but not before firing shots at law enforcement personnel at several locations.
Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico identifies the man killed by authorities as 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, who had recently been to the Middle East. Marsico says the gunman targeted law enforcement personnel, beginning in the area of the state capitol building.
“One shot was fired at a Capitol Police officer, struck the Capitol Police vehicle,” he said. “At least one shot was fired at that vehicle.”
Marsico says the Capitol Police officer was lucky to escape injury.
The gunman next fired at a State Police vehicle a few blocks away. A state trooper was slightly injured.
Later, the gunman was killed when he exchanged gunfire with Harrisburg Police and State Police in the city’s Allison Hill section.