The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.
WING BOWL™ 26 OFFICIAL RULES,
INCLUDING “WING-OFFS”
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.
- How to Enter the Promotion:
- These rules govern the Wing Bowl 26 (“Promotion”) which is being conducted by WIP (the “Station” or “WIP”). Qualifying entries will be accepted for the Promotion from Monday, November 27, 2017 beginning at approximately 5:30am Eastern Time (“ET”) through January 31, 2018 at approximately 10:00am ET or when the maximum of fifty (50) contestants (“Contestants”) have been selected, whichever occurs first.
- Up to fifty (50) Contestants can qualify for Wing Bowl 26 in one (1) of the following six (6) methods:
- Eating Stunts for Overall Contestants– Up to twenty-six (26) Contestants may be chosen to compete in Wing Bowl 26 by first submitting their eating stunt online at wingbowl26.com. Follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. You must also explain in 500 words or less what your eating stunt will be. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. One (1) online entry per person. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Station. All online eating stunt entries must be received by 11:59pm ET on January 31, 2018 to be considered. ALL eating stunts must be approved by WIP in its sole discretion (“Final Approval”) before a Contestant is allowed to perform the stunt. On-air approval or other initial approval from the WIP Morning Team is only the first step in getting Final Approval for a stunt to be performed and a Contestant considered for Wing Bowl 26. Station reserves the right to deny Final Approval for a stunt after the WIP Morning Team has granted on-air approval of the stunt or after other initial approval has been given. If a stunt is given Final Approval by Station, a member of the Station staff will contact the prospective Contestant by phone to inform them of the Final Approval and to advise the Contestant to call the WIP Morning Show at 888-729-9494 weekdays between November 27, 2017 and January 31, 2018 between 5:30am ET – 10:00am ET, with the eating stunt that they submitted online and would be willing to perform for the members of the WIP Morning Team (e.g. eating a dozen donuts in 6 minutes, eating 10 bananas in 90 seconds, etc.). If the Final Approved eating stunt is performed successfully (i.e. the specified amount of a particular food is consumed within a specified period of time), the Contestant who performed the stunt will be eligible to compete in Wing Bowl 26 on February 2, 2018. If an entrant purges or vomits at any point during the performance of the eating stunt, the entrant will immediately be disqualified. All Contestants performing an eating stunt must present a valid government issued photographic ID and sign a release prior to attempting the eating stunt. All Eating Stunt Contestants must be a “Local Resident,” defined for purposes of this Promotion to mean a person who resides in one of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware).
- Live Web Video Eating Stunts– Up to four (4) Contestants may be chosen through eating stunts performed online via Skype.com, www.ustream.tv, or similar live web video streaming technology. Contestants who may be chosen to compete in Wing Bowl 26 must first submit their eating stunt online at www.wingbowl26.com . Follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. You must also explain in 500 words or less what your eating stunt will be. You must also check the box that states that you would like to attempt your stunt via www.Skype.com, www.ustream.tv, or other similar live web video streaming technology. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. One (1) online entry per person. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Station. All online eating stunt entries must be received by 11:59pm ET on January 25, 2018 to be considered. ALL eating stunts must be approved by WIP in its sole discretion (“Final Approval”) before a contestant is allowed to perform the stunt. On-air approval or other initial approval from the WIP Morning Team is only the first step in retting Final Approval for a stunt to be performed and a contestant considered for Wing Bowl 26. Station reserves the right to deny Final Approval for a stunt after the WIP Morning Team has granted on-air approval of the stunt or after other initial approval has been given. If a stunt is given Final Approval by Station, a member of the Station staff will contact the prospective contestant by phone to inform them of the Final Approval and to advise the contestant to call the WIP Morning Show at 888-729-9494 weekdays between November 27, 2017 and January 31, 2018 between 5:30am ET – 10:00am ET, with the eating stunt that they submitted online and would be willing to perform for the members of the WIP Morning Team (e.g. eating a dozen donuts in 6 minutes, eating 10 bananas in 90 seconds, etc.). If the Final Approved eating stunt is performed successfully (i.e. the specified amount of a particular food is consumed within a specified period of time), the contestant who performed the stunt will be eligible to compete in Wing Bowl 26 on February 2, 2018. All contestants performing an eating stunt must present a valid government issued photographic ID and sign a release prior to attempting the eating stunt. If a contestant purges or vomits at any point during the performance of the eating stunt, the contestant will immediately be disqualified. All Live Web Video Eating Stunt Contestants must reside in one of the 50 United States AND OUTSIDE of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware).
- Wing Bowl First Responders Division: Up to ten (10) Contestants may be chosen to compete in the Wing Bowl 26 “First Responders Division” by first submitting their eating stunt online at wingbowl26.com. Follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. You must also explain in 500 words or less what your eating stunt will be. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. One (1) online entry per person. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Station. All online eating stunt entries must be received by 11:59pm ET on January 31, 2018 to be considered. ALL eating stunts must be approved by WIP in its sole discretion (“Final Approval”) before a Contestant is allowed to perform the stunt. On-air approval or other initial approval from the WIP Morning Team is only the first step in getting Final Approval for a stunt to be performed and a Contestant considered for Wing Bowl 26. Station reserves the right to deny Final Approval for a stunt after the WIP Morning Team has granted on-air approval of the stunt or after other initial approval has been given. If a stunt is given Final Approval by Station, a member of the Station staff will contact the prospective Contestant by phone to inform them of the Final Approval and to advise the Contestant to call the WIP Morning Show at 888-729-9494 weekdays between November 27, 2017 and January 31, 2018 between 5:30am ET – 10:00am ET, with the eating stunt that they submitted online and would be willing to perform for the members of the WIP Morning Team (e.g. eating a dozen donuts in 6 minutes, eating 10 bananas in 90 seconds, etc.). If the Final Approved eating stunt is performed successfully (i.e. the specified amount of a particular food is consumed within a specified period of time), the Contestant who performed the stunt will be eligible to compete in Wing Bowl 26 “First Responders Division” on February 2, 2018. If an entrant purges or vomits at any point during the performance of the eating stunt, the entrant will immediately be disqualified. All Contestants performing an eating stunt must present a valid government issued photographic ID and sign a release prior to attempting the eating stunt. All First Responder Eating Stunt Contestants must be a “Local Resident,” defined for purposes of this Promotion to mean a person who resides in one of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland, Cape May (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware). First Responders, for the means of this contest, would constitute someone that is designated or trained to respond to an emergency, which includes, but is not limited to police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. “First Responders” must have received certification in providing pre-hospital care for medical emergencies and must provide proof of the certification before being deemed eligible for the First Responders Division.
- Overall Contestant Wing-Off Events– Up to three (3) Contestants may be chosen to compete in Wing Bowl 26 through three (3) Wing-Off events. The Wing-Off events will take place during the Promotion at to be announced dates. Each Wing-Off event will take place on a different date and time. The exact date and time for the Wing-Off events will be announced on-air during the WIP Morning Show weekdays between 5:30am ET and 10:00am ET prior to the Wing-Off event. All participants in the Wing-Off event must present a valid government issued photographic ID and sign a release prior to participating in the Wing-Off Event in order to participate. Participants must register onsite by filling out a registration form with their first name and last name, complete mailing address, including city, state and zip code, daytime telephone number, and date of birth, and depositing the completed entry form onsite. One (1) Wing-Off events will entail a minimum of two (2) participants and a maximum of fifty (50) participants. WIP reserves the right to select and/or limit the total number of participants based upon the order in which entries were received. Wing-Off event participants will be given ten (10) minutes to eat as many chicken wings as possible. A designated Wing-Off event official will determine the number of wings successfully consumed by each participant. The participant who consumes the most chicken wings in ten (10) minutes will receive entry to Wing Bowl 26 on February 2, 2018. In the event of a tie in any Wing-Off event, all tied participants will compete head to head to see who can eat the most wings in two (2) minutes. If a tie remains after the initial two (2) minute tie-breaking round, tied finalists will continue to eat in two (2) minute intervals until a winner is determined by virtue of having consumed more wings than the other tied finalist(s). Chicken meat must be eaten directly from the bones. Stripping the bones of meat first and eating the meat at one time will not be allowed. Napkins in any form are not allowed during the 10 minute contest or tie breaking rounds. If a participant leaves the wing-eating area for any reason during the Wing-Off event, or eats any wings between periods in the event of a tie-breaking round, he or she will be disqualified from further competition. Participants may not make physical contact with other participants at any time; any participant who deliberately makes contact with another participant will be disqualified at the sole discretion of WIP. If a participant purges or vomits at any point during the competition, he will immediately be disqualified. All participants in Wing-Off events are required to sign a release in order to participate. All Wing-Off Contestants must be Local Residents, as defined above.
- Studio Wing-Offs– Up to two (2) Wing Bowl 26 Contestants will be chosen through a competition called a Studio Wing-Off. All Studio Wing-Off participants will be selected by The WIP Morning Show in their sole discretion and will be selected from the Eating Stunts Contestants who were not successful in completing their eating stunts and/or from callers to the WIP Morning Team that did not perform an eating stunt but are deemed worthy by the WIP Morning Team of entrance into the Studio Wing-Off. Studio Wing-Off participants will be notified that they are invited to participate by telephone or in person, 24 hours prior to the Studio Wing Off. To qualify for Wing Bowl 26 by competing in the Studio Wing-Off, participants must be present at the WIP studios on January 25, 2017 between 5:30am-10:00am ET to compete in a five (5) minute chicken wing eating competition. Studio Wing-Off participants will be given five (5) minutes to eat as many wings as possible. A designated Studio Wing-Off official will determine the number of wings successfully consumed by each participant. The individual who eats the most wings in the Studio Wing-Off in five (5) minutes will receive an entry to Wing Bowl 26 on February 2, 2018. In the event of a tie in the Studio Wing-Off, all tying individuals will compete head to head to see who can eat the most wings in one (1) minute. If a tie remains after the initial one (1) minute tie-breaking round, tied participants will continue to eat in one (1) minute intervals until one winner is determined by virtue of having consumed more wings than the other tied participants (s). Chicken meat must be eaten directly from the bones. Stripping the bones of meat first and eating the meat at one time will not be allowed. Napkins in any form are not allowed. If a participant leaves the wing-eating area for any reason during the Studio Wing-Off event, or eats any wings between periods in the event of a tie-breaking round, he or she will be disqualified from further competition. Participants may not make physical contact with other participants at any time; any participant who deliberately makes contact with another participant will be disqualified at the sole discretion of WIP. If a participant purges or vomits at any point during the competition, he will immediately be disqualified. All participants Studio Wing-Offs are required to sign a release prior to the Studio Wing Off in order to participate. All Studio Wing-Off Contestants must be Local Residents, as defined above.
- Random Eating Events. Up to five (5) Wing Bowl 26 Contestants may be chosen through random eating events and stunts (such as a pie eating contest) as announced by the WIP Morning Show in their sole discretion between November 27, 2017 and February 2, 2018. The exact date, time and location and rules for each Random Eating Event will be announced on-air during the WIP Morning Show weekdays between 5:30am ET and 10:00am ET between November 30, 2017 and February 2, 2017. All participants in a Random Eating event must present a valid government issued photographic ID and sign a release prior to participating in the Random Eating Event in order to participate. The Random Eating Event Contestants must be a Local Resident, as defined above.
- In addition to qualifying the fifty (50) Contestants using the methods described above, WIP will automatically qualify all former Wing Bowl champions, including Wing Bowl Champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmonds, Wing Bowl 14, 15, and 16 Champion Joey Chestnut, Wing Bowl 17, 18 and 19 Champion Jonathan “Super” Squibb, Wing Bowl 20 champion Takeru Kobayashi, Wing Bowl 21 Champion James “The Bear” McDonald, Wing Bowl 22 Champion Molly Schuyler, Wing Bowl 23 Champion Patrick Bertoletti and Wing Bowl 25 Champion Robert “Notorious B.O.B” Shoudt.
- In order to be eligible to participate in Wing Bowl 26, all Contestants must be present at the Wing Bowl 26 Weigh In at Chickie’s and Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 by 4:00pm ET on February 1, 2018. All Contestants must complete the Wing Bowl 26 Official Release form. Upon completion of this form, each Contestant will be given one (1) Wing Bowl 26 Contestant pass, ten (10) Entourage passes, eleven (11) lanyards for the passes and ten (10) tickets to Wing Bowl 26. Failure to show up on time or complete the appropriate paperwork may result in disqualification from Wing Bowl 26 at the Station’s sole and absolute discretion. Any attempt by the Contestant or member of the Contestant’s entourage at duplicating or recreating a Wing Bowl 26 Contestant pass or Entourage pass will result in immediate disqualification.
- To participate in Wing Bowl 26, eligible Contestants must be present at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 by 5:00am ET on February 2, 2018. Failure to show up on time may result in disqualification.
- Eligibility Restrictions:
- Wing Bowl 26 is open to persons who are 18 years of age or older, including members of professional eating organizations (e.g., IFOCE/MLE and AICE).
- Employees of Station, its licensee, the licensee’s parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, its participating sponsors, other radio stations in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parent, sibling or child) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.
- All Contestants must be physically able to participate in the Promotion and must certify prior to participation that there is no physical, psychological, medical or other reason (e.g. heart condition, diabetes, food allergies, etc.) as to why the rapid consumption of a large quantity of food would adversely affect their health. All Contestants must sign a participant release prior to participating in any portion of the Promotion, including the performance of the stunts, the “Wing-Off” and “Wing Bowl 26”. Failure to do so will result in immediate disqualification.
- The winners must provide valid government-issued photo identification and provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.
- WIP reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify a Contestant(s) if he or she tries to publicize another business or radio station through their clothing, float or entourage, or by what they say at any point during the Promotion or any events leading up to qualification for the Wing Bowl 26. In addition, WIP reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify a Contestant(s) for disruptive behavior.
- All Contestants will be required to wear the official WIP Wing Bowl 26 T-Shirt during the competition. Failure to wear the official WIP Wing Bowl 26 T-Shirt will result in disqualification. In addition, no article of a Contestant’s clothing or float promoting outside sponsors, advertisers and/or eating organizations may be worn/displayed during Wing Bowl 26 and Wing Bowl 26 entourage processions. Any Contestant wearing such article of clothing or having outside sponsors, advertisers and/or eating organizations displayed on their float will be disqualified.
- The winners may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification, a valid motorcycle license, proof of motorcycle insurance, and must provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a Prize
- All former Overall Champions from previous Wing Bowl competitions are eligible to compete in Wing Bowl 26, including Wing Bowl Champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmonds, Wing Bowl 14, 15, and 16 Champion Joey Chestnut, Wing Bowl 17, 18 and 19 Champion Jonathan “Super” Squibb, Wing Bowl 20 champion Takeru Kobayashi, Wing Bowl 21 Champion James “The Bear” McDonald, Wing Bowl 22 Champion Molly Schuyler, Wing Bowl 23 Champion Patrick Bertoletti, and Wing Bowl 25 Champion Robert “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt.
- Prizes:
- Overall Champion Prize: One (1) Overall Champion Prize (“Overall Champion Prize”) will be awarded. Overall Champion Prize consists of one (1) 2018 Hyundai from Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown (ARV- $30,000), a $5,000 Cash Prize (ARV- $5,000) to be awarded in the form of a check from Steven Singer Jewelers, one (1) Wing Bowl Champion Ring (ARV- $7,500) and one (1) Gold Medal (ARV- $350) from Steven Singer. Such figure is based on Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) of vehicle. Prize’s actual retail value may vary from the ARV stated herein due to the selection of options, accessories, or delivery location. The Overall Champion Prize winner shall be solely responsible for any and all applicable taxes, including sales tax, as well as title, plate fees, registration and documentation fees, insurance (proof of which must be shown prior to taking possession of vehicle), dealer preparation fees and destination charges (if any), operating and maintenance expenses and any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize. Selection of vehicle color, options and equipment will be determined by Station in its sole discretion and will be based on dealer stock/availability. Dealer incentives or rebates will not be credited or applied to any vehicle won. Winner must take possession of vehicle at a dealership designated by the Station or its designee within forty-five (45) days following winning or whenever winner’s vehicle becomes available. Winner is solely responsible for all costs associated with any permitted or available vehicle upgrade/option package and/or accessories. If required by law, winner must have a valid U.S. driver’s license and proof of insurance to take delivery. Vehicle awarded may differ from any vehicle shown in Promotion materials. The prize is provided as is. Neither the Promotion Entities nor the dealer/retailer have made or are responsible in any manner for any warranties, representations or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or law, relating to the prize, including without limitation, its quality, mechanical condition, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply. The Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Overall Champion Prize is $42,850.00. The Overall Champion Prize winner will be solely responsible for any applicable taxes, sales tax (if any), dealer preparation fees, title, license, and registration fees, destination charges, car insurance (proof of which must be shown prior to taking possession of vehicle), operating and maintenance expenses, or any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the Overall Champion Prize. Winner’s selection of their vehicle’s color, options and equipment will be based on dealer stock/availability. Dealer incentives or rebates will not be credited or applied to any vehicle won. Winner must take possession of vehicle Prize at a dealership designated by the Station by March 30, 2018, or whenever winner’s vehicle becomes available. Winner is responsible for all costs associated with any permitted vehicle upgrade/option package and/or accessories. If required by law, winner must have a valid U.S. driver’s license and proof of insurance to take delivery of vehicle prize. The Overall Champion Prize is provided as is. Neither the Promotion Entities nor the dealer/retailer have made or are responsible in any manner for any warranties, representations, or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or law, relating to the prize, including without limitation, its quality, mechanical condition, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply to the prize. Overall Champion Prize’s actual retail value may vary from the ARV stated herein due to the winners’ selection of vehicle make, model, options, accessories, or delivery location, and any applicable taxes or government-required fees not specified herein. In the event winner chooses a vehicle valued less than the stated maximum ARV, winner will not receive compensation or cash for difference. The prize is awarded as is. The Station accepts no responsibility for repairing any real or supposed damage to any prize. The cash prize portion of the Overall Champion Prize will be awarded in the form of a CBS corporate check. Processing of the check will begin when the Overall Champion Prize winner has completed all paperwork and required releases/affidavits and all required documents are received by the Station. Prize checks will be mailed to the winner’s address provided on the W9 form filled out by the winner. In the event that the W9 address is invalid, the secondary source of mailing address will be used (the address listed on the winner’s valid photo ID). The check may take 8-14 weeks to be received. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. All Contestants in WING BOWL 26 are eligible to win the “Overall Champion Prize”.
- Overall Runner-Up Prize: One (1) Overall Runner-Up Prize (“Overall Runner-Up Prize”) will be awarded. Overall Champion Prize consists of $5,000 cash prize to be awarded in the form of a check from Steven Singer Jewelers. The Total ARV of the Overall Runner-Up Prize is $5,000.00. Processing of the check will begin when the Overall Runner-Up Prize winner has completed all paperwork and required releases/affidavits and all required documents are received by the Station. Prize checks will be mailed to the winner’s address provided on the W9 form filled out by the winner. In the event that the W9 address is invalid, the secondary source of mailing address will be used (the address listed on the winner’s valid photo ID). The check may take 8-14 weeks to be received. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. All Contestants in WING BOWL 26 are eligible to win the “Overall Runner-Up Prize”.
- First Responders Division Prize: One (1) First Responders Champion Prize (“First Responders Champion Prize”) will be awarded. The First Responders Champion Prize consists of one (1) Harley Davidson 883 Sportster Motorcycle. The ARV of the First Responders Champion Prize is $8,000.00. The Wing Bowl 26 First Responders Champion Prize winner will be solely responsible for any applicable taxes, sales tax (if any), dealer preparation fees, title, license, and registration fees, destination charges, car and/or motorcycle insurance (proof of which must be shown prior to taking possession of vehicle), operating and maintenance expenses, or any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the Wing Bowl 26 First Responders Champion Prize. Winner’s selection of their vehicle’s color, options and equipment will be based on dealer stock/availability. Dealer incentives or rebates will not be credited or applied to any vehicle won. Winner must take possession of vehicle Prize at a dealership designated by the Station by March 30, 2018, or whenever winner’s vehicle becomes available. Winner is responsible for all costs associated with any permitted vehicle upgrade/option package and/or accessories. If required by law, winner must have a valid U.S. driver’s license and proof of insurance to take delivery of vehicle prize. The Wing Bowl 26 First Responders Champion Prize is provided as is. Neither the Promotion Entities nor the dealer/retailer have made or are responsible in any manner for any warranties, representations, or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or law, relating to the prize, including without limitation, its quality, mechanical condition, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply to the prize. Wing Bowl 26 First Responders Champion Prize’s actual retail value may vary from the ARV stated herein due to the winners’ selection of vehicle make, model, options, accessories, or delivery location, and any applicable taxes or government-required fees not specified herein. In the event winner chooses a vehicle valued less than the stated maximum ARV, winner will not receive compensation or cash for difference. The prize is awarded as is. The Station accepts no responsibility for repairing any real or supposed damage to any prize. To be eligible for the First Responders Champion Prize, a WING BOWL 26 Contestant must be a “First Responder,” as defined above. All other WING BOWL 26 Contestants are ineligible to win the First Responders Champion Prize.
- No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Station at the address below during regular business hours. Unless otherwise stated above, the winner(s) will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within sixty (60) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).
- Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.
- Selection of Winners:
- Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final. Contestants will not be chosen in any other way other than as set forth above.
- In Wing Bowl 26, there will be two (2) separate eating contests being conducted simultaneously. These contests will follow all rules set forth below.
- The “Overall Champion Contest” is open to all Contestants in Wing Bowl 26. The winner of the “Overall Champion Promotion” will be the Contestant who eats the most wings, as described in the “Wing Bowl 26™ Competition Rules” listed as Exhibit A to these Official Rules. The “Overall Champion Contest” is open to ALL WING BOWL 26 Contestants.
- The “First Responders Champion Contest” is open to the Contestants who have qualified for Wing Bowl 26, who are confirmed “First Responders”, as that term is defined herein. The winner of the “First Responders Champion Promotion” will be the First Responder Contestant who eats the most wings, as described in the “Wing Bowl™ 26 Competition Rules” listed as Exhibit A to these Official Rules. The “First Responders Champion Contest” is not open to Contestants who have qualified via any method of entry other than the method of entry described in Section 1(b)(3) of these Official Rules.
- Winners must be present at the Wing Bowl 26 to win but do not need to listen to the Station to win.
- Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. Check prizes will be issued within eight to fourteen weeks following confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases and IRS forms. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within ten (10) days of winning or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will not be selected. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).
- Conditions:
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent upon request will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.
- If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).
- The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, unsuccessful, or late entries or notifications; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.
- Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- The Station reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.
- Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.
- For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by February 2, 2018 to “WING BOWL 26– Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, SportsRadio 94 WIP, 400 Market Street, 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For the names of the prize winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by April 2, 2018 to the above address marked “WING BOWL 26– Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at cbsphilly.com.
- PRIVACY
- By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://policies.cbslocal.com/privacy. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.
Administrator: SportsRadio 94WIP, 400 Market St, 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA, 19106.
Sponsors:
Steven Singer Jewelers, 739 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Barb`s Harley Davidson, 926 E Black Horse Pike, Mt Ephraim, NJ 08059
Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown, 4423 W Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown, PA 19335
PJ Whelihan’s 700 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Exhibit A – WING BOWL™ 26 Competition Rules
- During Wing Bowl 26, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on February 2, 2018, there will be two (2) fourteen (14) minute periods, with a short break after each, followed by a final two (2) minute period and tie-breaking rounds, as necessary, during which Contestants will compete to eat as many chicken wings as possible.
- Contestants’ entourages must remove all processional floats and attributed items from the Wells Fargo Center once their Contestant is seated for the Wing Bowl 26 competition.
- Contestants will be assigned two (2) or more Wingettes who will be responsible for bringing the wings to each Contestant. WIP is not responsible for miscalculations or inaccurate counts of wings provided.
- Prior to the start of the Wing Bowl 26 competition, Contestants will witness a demonstration of the minimum amount of meat that must be eaten on a wing in order for it to be counted in the final tally. Contestants who do not meet the minimum requirement will be given one warning, after which they will be penalized one (1) penalty point for each wing that is not properly and fully eaten. The Wing Bowl 26 Commissioner (an individual to be named by the WIP Morning Show in its sole discretion) will determine in his sole discretion the number of penalty points assessed.
- The Wing Bowl 26 competition will be split into two (2) fourteen (14) minute periods, with a short break after each, followed by a final two (2) minute period and two (2) minute tie-breaking rounds, as necessary. Contestants may not leave the immediate area during the breaks; however they may stand up, stretch, have a drink of water, and wipe their hands and faces.
- There will be twenty (20) wings on each plate. Wingettes will signal for a new plate when there are five (5) wings left on a Contestant’s plate and a new plate of wings will be brought immediately.
- Upon completion of the first fourteen (14) minute period, the ten (10) Contestants who ate the most wings during the first fourteen (14) minute period will qualify for the second fourteen (14) minute period. (“Semi-Finalists”) If at the end of the first fourteen minute period there is more than one “First Responders Contestants” remaining as qualified, then all such First Responders Contestants will move on to the Semi Finalist round. If at the end of the first fourteen minute period there is only one First Responders Contestant remaining as qualified, that First Responders Contestant will be declared the First Responders Champion and will be eligible to win the First Responders Champion Prize. If the First Responders Champion then decides to take the First Responders Champion Prize at this point, then he/she will be ineligible to move forward into the Semi Finalist Rounds and will be ineligible to compete for the Overall Champion prize. If the First Responders Champion decides to move forward into the Semi Finalist Round, he/she will be eligible to win both the First Responders Champion Prize and the Overall Champion prize, however if the First Responders Champion who moves forward into the Semi Finalist Round is subsequently disqualified in the Semi Finalist round for any reason (including vomiting), then such Contestant will forfeit any First Responders Champion prize that he/she was eligible for prior to being disqualified. All Contestants other than Semi-Finalists will be asked to leave the Wing Bowl 26 competition area and report to the “floor” area in front of the stage. If there is a tie in the first fourteen (14) minute period, then all of the tied Contestants will all qualify for the second fourteen (14) minute period. The amount of wings eaten during the first fourteen (14) minute period will count towards the final total of wings eaten.
- Upon completion of the first fourteen (14) minute period, the ten (10) Contestants who ate the most wings during the first fourteen (14) minute period will qualify for the second fourteen (14) minute period. (“Semi-Finalists”) All Contestants other than Semi-Finalists will be asked to leave the Wing Bowl 26 competition area and report to the “floor” area in front of the stage. If there is a tie in the first fourteen (14) minute period, then all of the tied Contestants will all qualify for the second fourteen (14) minute period. The amount of wings eaten during the first fourteen (14) minute period will count towards the final total of wings eaten.
- If there is a tie after the second fourteen (14) minute period, then the tied Contestants will all qualify for the final two (2) minute period and be Finalists. If at the end of the Finalist Round there is more than one First Responders Contestant remaining as qualified, then all such First Responders Contestants will move on to the tie breaking round. If at the end of the Finalist round there is only one First Responders Contestant remaining as qualified, that First Responders Contestant will be declared the First Responders Champion and will be eligible to win the First Responders Champion Prize. If the First Responders Champion then decides to take the First Responders Champion Prize at this point, then he/she will be ineligible to move forward into the tie-breaking Round and will be ineligible to compete for the Overall Champion prize. If the First Responders Champion decides to move forward into the tie-breaking round, he/she will be eligible to win both the First Responders Champion Prize and the Overall Champion prize, however if the First Responders Champion who moves forward into the tie-breaking Round is subsequently disqualified in the tie-breaking round for any reason (including vomiting), then such Contestant will forfeit any First Responders Champion prize that he/she was eligible for prior to being disqualified. All Contestants other than finalists will be asked to leave the Wing Bowl 26 competition area.
- Chicken meat must be eaten directly from the bones. Stripping the bones of meat first and eating the meat at one time will not be allowed.
- Napkins in any form are not allowed.
- If a Contestant leaves the wing-eating area for any reason during the Wing Bowl 26 competition, or eats any wings between periods, he or she will be disqualified from further competition.
- Contestants may not make physical contact with other Contestants at any time; any Contestant who deliberately makes contact with another Contestant will be disqualified at the sole discretion of WIP.
- If a Contestant purges or vomits at any point during the competition, he will immediately be disqualified.
- At the end of the final two (2) minute period, the Finalist who has eaten the most chicken wings in all three (3) periods will be declared the Overall Wing Bowl 26 champion.
- At the end of the final two (2) minute period, the Finalist who has eaten the second most chicken wings in all three (3) periods will be declared the Wing Bowl 26“Runner-Up”.
- The Wing Bowl 26 Champion will receive the “Overall Champion” Prize. The amount of wings eaten during earlier periods will count towards the final total of wings eaten (i.e. the winning Contestant will be the Contestant who has successfully consumed the most chicken wings during the entire thirty (30) minute period) for each prize category.
- The Wing Bowl 24 Runner-Up will receive the “Overall Runner-Up” Prize. The amount of wings eaten during earlier periods will count towards the final total of wings eaten (i.e. the Overall Runner-Up will be the Contestant who has successfully consumed the second most chicken wings during the entire thirty (30) minute period) for each prize category.
- If a First Responders Contestant, as defined above, consumes the most overall chicken wings, he or she will be deemed the “Overall Champion” and the “First Responders Champion”, thus winning both prizes.
- If a First Responder Contestant, as defined above, consumes the second most overall chicken wings, he or she will be deemed the “Overall Runner-Up” and the “First Responders Champion”, thus winning both prizes.
- In the event of a tie after the final two (2) minute period, a two (2) minute eat-off period will be held between all tied Finalists. Two (2) minute eat-offs periods will continue until one (1) Contestant is declared the Wing Bowl 26 champion.
- All decisions and disputes will be decided by Wing Bowl 26 commissioner in his sole discretion. All decisions of the Wing Bowl 26 commissioner are final.