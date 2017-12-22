SportRadio 94WIP-FM Contest Rules

Unless otherwise indicated below, SportsRadio 94WIP-FMs general contest rules apply to SportsRadio 94WIP- contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular SportsRadio 94WIP-FM contest, please see below. You can also view SportsRadio 94WIP-FM’s General Contest Rules: www.cbsphilly.com/wipules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

SportsRadio 94WIP`s Wing Bowl 26 Contest

11/27/17/17-2/2/18

Up to 50 contestants will pre-qualify through various “Eating Stunts”. Those who successfully complete the “Eating Stunt” will then be entered into the main competition on February 2nd, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center for the chance to win the Overall Champion of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata from Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown, $5,000, a Championship Medal and Championship Ring from Steven Singer Jewelers, the Runner Up Prize of $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers, and a First Responders Prize of a 2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Rules here

SportsRadio 94WIP`s Wing Bowl 26 Wingette of the Contest

11/27/17/17-2/2/18

Up to 125 contestants will pre-qualify by calling into the WIP Morning Show and explaining why they want to be in the Wingette of the Year Contest or register to be a Wingette at http://www.wingbowl26.com. Those who are successfully chosen to be Wingettes by the WIP Morning Show will then be entered into the main competition on February 2nd, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center for the chance to win the Wingette of the Year prize of $5,000, from Dr. Steven Davis Rules here



