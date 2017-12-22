PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire in Southwest Philly on Thursday night sent four people to the hospital and one of them died.
A domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned violent and then deadly near 66th and Dorel Streets.
The couple was arguing and it escalated to a fight. The woman called her family and shortly after, two cars arrived. Men from the cars got into it with the boyfriend and police say he pulled a gun and shot four people.
The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition and a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m.
Police say the shooter fled the scene.
So far, police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect and the shooting remains under investigation.