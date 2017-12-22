Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The driver in a hit-and-run in Tacony that killed two people is now in custody, according to police.

agness lawless Police: Driver Turns Herself In After Deadly Hit And Run In Tacony

Credit: (CBS3)

Officials say Agness Lawless, 30, turned herself in to police. She faces multiple charges, including homicide by Vehicle-DUI.

A second person has since died from injuries sustained in last week’s double fatal accident in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on Dec. 13, when a 33-year-old man was ejected and killed in an early morning crash at Disston Street and Torresdale Avenue. A 27-year-old woman was the passenger.

Lawless faces charges of homicide by Vehicle-DUI, aggravated assault by DUI and accident involving death.

