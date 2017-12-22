PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The driver in a hit-and-run in Tacony that killed two people is now in custody, according to police.
Officials say Agness Lawless, 30, turned herself in to police. She faces multiple charges, including homicide by Vehicle-DUI.
A second person has since died from injuries sustained in last week’s double fatal accident in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened on Dec. 13, when a 33-year-old man was ejected and killed in an early morning crash at Disston Street and Torresdale Avenue. A 27-year-old woman was the passenger.
Lawless faces charges of homicide by Vehicle-DUI, aggravated assault by DUI and accident involving death.