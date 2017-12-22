The medical subspecialty of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology is fairly new: it was approved in 2008 by the American Board of Medical (ABIM) Specialties with the first cardiologists certified in it in 2010.

These cardiologists are highly sought-after, as the incidence of heart failure continues to rise due to an aging population and the obesity epidemic that can aggravate disease processes that result in a weakened heart muscle. Medical centers across the country are recruiting these uncommon specialists to consult with patients at every stage of heart failure and even direct programs such as transplant centers and heart failure clinics. With the rise of implantable devices such as Left-Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) and procedures to support or restore the heart’s pumping capability, these doctors require a high degree of specialized technical proficiency as well.

One of these specialists is Dr. Kulpreet Barn, Director of the Heart Failure Program at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County. Dr. Barn leads a team with vast experience in managing the care of the spectrum of patients with heart failure along with the expanding range of treatment techniques, which range from new drug therapies to implantable ventricular assist devices to even arranging for heart transplantation.

KYW’s Rasa Kaye talks with Dr. Barn about this new era in treating patients with a failing heart in our area.

