PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four generations of a West Philadelphia family came together on Friday to celebrate a loved one on her 100th birthday.

We first told you about Mrs. Elsie McGill-Holley more than a year ago as she prepared to vote in her 18th presidential election.

“I was happy every time I voted,” she said.

At the time she was 98 years young, leading a family of supervoters.

Now, it’s her 100th birthday.

Family and friends were lining up to see Ms. Elsie with a cake, special decorations, and a letter from President Barack Obama in hand.

The day is all about Ms. Elsie, a longtime homemaker known for her good food and spirits.

The mother of four, who got married in 1947, had been stuck in bed after an illness two years ago.

“The knees was hurt- and now they come straight up,” she said.

Thanks to weeks of therapy, her century-old bones are moving, right on time.

“All the days look like Sunday to me,” she said.

Ms. Elsie is the first one in the family to ever reach 100, and she got all gussied up for her grand entrances before her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Her secret to a long life? Love, and lots of family.