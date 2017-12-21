PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Dowling is a psychologist who specializes in sports and peak performance and works with the University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team.
Dowling has written a book titled “Zonefulness: The Ultimate Guide For Student-Athletes” where he provides techniques he uses to help get players he works with to find that often-elusive “zone” where an athlete feels like they can do no wrong.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dowling in the studio about his book and the work that went into it.
