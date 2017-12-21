CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Local police have issued a warning to parents about the risks and repercussions of dropping unattended kids off at the mall.

Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan says during this time of the year, kids are eager to go to the mall and other shopping outlets to use the gift cards and cash they get over the holidays.

He says parents should not leave their kids unattended and use the mall as a daycare center, because things can escalate quickly.

“By being in large groups they become idle. They don’t have any parental supervision and fights break out or they get into some other type of disorderly behavior,” said Monaghan.

Monaghan says their are some precautions parents should take when their kids want to go shopping over the holiday break.

“Set a time limit if you are with your kids. Don’t leave your kids unattended,” he said.

Monaghan adds that parents may find themselves paying a fine or worse, if their child is at the mall rabble-rousing.

“Just be prepared that if you do and your child acts up, we are not going to tolerate it, and your child will be arrested and brought to the police station,” he warns.