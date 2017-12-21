PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are sending season ticket holder Chris Romanelli to the Super Bowl.
Romanelli was invited to the Linc and was surprised with the news by Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham.
“Hey Chris, it’s Brandon Graham and we really appreciate you taking the time to come down here with your family today,” Graham said in a message played on the big screen. “The NFL is hooking us up with two tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota and you Chris have been selected to represent the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4th. Thank you for being such a devoted fan.”
Hopefully, the Eagles will be playing in the game on February 4th, 2018.
