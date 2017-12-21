PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season means plenty of parties and plenty of alcohol. And, as law enforcement officials can tell you, plenty of danger.
The Pennsylvania State Police are ready for the busy stretch of days beginning December 23rd through the day after Christmas.
Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski has the numbers from last year.
“During that time, Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrested 314 people for driving under the influence. So those 314 DUI arrests was a 44 percent increase from 2015, when PSP made 218 DUI arrests,” Tarkowski said.
Tarkwoski says 328 DUI arrests were made on New Year’s Eve 2016. He says if you are planning to drink over the holidays, share riding services can save a life.
Tarkowski also says there is an app available at pa.gov/apps, called Safer Ride, which helps partiers set up a ride with a trusted friend or a cab for the big night.