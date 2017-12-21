PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers took time out on Thursday to give back to the community.

The Sixers teamed up with an organization that works with at-risk youth, and some of the kids got a special treat!

“That’s what we are hoping to do today. We are hoping to sign everybody here,” said Chris Heck, President of the 76ers.

Thirteen-year-old Khalil Devero is one of the 16 kids from the Methodist Home for Children who signed a one-day contract with the 76ers.

“It makes me feel real good,” said Devero.

During the holiday hoopla, all of the kids got their own personalized jersey, a pair of shoes, and a chance to play a game of basketball on the floor of the Wells Fargo Center

The kids also got a chance to meet some actual 76ers.

“I’m really in the 76ers, building my own jersey, all this, and a real court,” Devero said.

Officials with the 76ers say winning on the court is not their only concern. They want to make sure these kids also win at life.

“This joy that they bring us is really the treat in this project and this plan of giving back to the community every day of the year,” said Heck.

76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot says he hopes this day is one that will have a positive lasting impact on these kids.

“I wish that they just take this like an example and just give in their lives,” he said.

For Khalil the day is one he won’t soon forget.

“I’m really thoughtful, really thoughtful, because they didn’t have to do this,” he said.

The kids get to cap off their day with the 76ers by watching the team take on the Toronto Raptors.