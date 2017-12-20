PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at a West Philadelphia elementary school have been given Christmas presents designed to help them make a fresh start when the second half of their school year begins next month.

Some 500 students at Barry Elementary lined up in the school gym Wednesday to receive brand new backpack bookbags, stuffed with supplies.

“There are things like crayons and pencils and glue sticks, good stuff in there.”

The gifts came courtesy of the Kids In Need Foundation, a national non-profit that focuses primarily on those most in need.

“School supplies are a disposable item,” said executive director Dave Smith. “So even if the kids had them when they started the year they’d run out of them by now, so this is perfect timing. They’re gonna get them as they start to go home for the holidays and they’ll have them as they start the second semester.”

Barry Elementary Principal Derrick Hardy says this is not just a replenishment for the kids.

“It’s a catalyst to help them focus,” he said, “and help them prioritize the grueling academic long haul from January to June.”

And it’s just the beginning. Kids in Need will be handing out a total of 25,000 backpacks in this area.