PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania now has a new title as the fifth-largest state in the U.S.
According to data released Dec. 20 by the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania jumped over Illinois to secure the spot as the fifth-largest state in the country.
Census officials confirmed Illinois lost the spot due to a consistent growth in Pennsylvania’s population.
Pennsylvania has seen a population growth of 18,400 people over the past few years. That growth was enough to overthrow Illinois as the fifth-largest state. The Census has numbered Pennsylvania’s population at 12,805,537.