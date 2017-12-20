BREAKING: Philadelphia Police: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed In Car Crash
Filed Under:Pennsylvania, Talkers, U.S. Census

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania now has a new title as the fifth-largest state in the U.S.

According to data released Dec. 20 by the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania jumped over Illinois to secure the spot as the fifth-largest state in the country.

Census officials confirmed Illinois lost the spot due to a consistent growth in Pennsylvania’s population.

Pennsylvania has seen a population growth of 18,400 people over the past few years. That growth was enough to overthrow Illinois as the fifth-largest state. The Census has numbered Pennsylvania’s population at 12,805,537.

