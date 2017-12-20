CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – PATCO has announced free rides during New Year’s Eve into early New Year’s Day.

Delaware River Port Authority Chairman Ryan Boyer and Vice Chair Jeffrey Nash announced that, for the second year in a row, PATCO will offer free rides beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the special will run through to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. During those hours, fare gates at all stations will be open to allow free passage.

“PATCO is a safe, responsible alternative for those who want to enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities, without the worry and hassle of driving,” said Boyer. “Because of the fiscal responsibility that has been exercised throughout the year, PATCO and the DRPA are well positioned to offer this free benefit to our riders. We strongly encourage anyone interested in celebrating New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia or South Jersey, to ride PATCO.”

DRPA also says that if a rider boards right before 4 a.m. and reaches their destination after 4 a.m. when the gates close, they are asked to pick up a red phone located at the station and call a customer service agent and they will open the gate for them to exit.