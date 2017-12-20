PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five-star defensive end and No. 7 overall prospect Micah Parsons chose Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Nebraska, he announced on Wednesday — the start of the early signing period.
The Harrisburg native originally chose Penn State last February before decommitting in the Spring. Parsons actually chose Ohio State, but the Buckeyes reportedly self-reported a recruiting violation as Parsons apparently took a photo with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and former OSU running back Eddie George.
Parsons was therefore reportedly ineligible to Ohio State.
James Franklin now lands two five-star commits with Parsons and WR Justin Shorter.
