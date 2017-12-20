BREAKING: Parents Of One Of Four Men Killed On Bucks County Farm File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn State

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five-star defensive end and No. 7 overall prospect Micah Parsons chose Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Nebraska, he announced on Wednesday — the start of the early signing period.

The Harrisburg native originally chose Penn State last February before decommitting in the Spring. Parsons actually chose Ohio State, but the Buckeyes reportedly self-reported a recruiting violation as Parsons apparently took a photo with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and former OSU running back Eddie George.

Parsons was therefore reportedly ineligible to Ohio State.

James Franklin now lands two five-star commits with Parsons and WR Justin Shorter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch