CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Chester City are investigating after they say a teen was shot just blocks away from a school on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 8th Street, just blocks away from the STEM Academy Chester School.
Officers who were in the area of Chester High School responded to the scene after hearing approximately six gunshots.
Police say they found a 16-year-old boy in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.
He was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center where authorities say he appears to be in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8420