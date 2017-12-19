BREAKING: Police: 85-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In West Philadelphia
Filed Under:Chester, Local TV, shooting

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Chester City are investigating after they say a teen was shot just blocks away from a school on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 8th Street,  just blocks away from the STEM Academy Chester School.

Officers who were in the area of Chester High School responded to the scene after hearing approximately six gunshots.

Police say they found a 16-year-old boy in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

He was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center where authorities say he appears to be in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8420

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch