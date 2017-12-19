PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not all businesses are closed on Christmas Day…and that includes a bar in Queen Village, where it’s expected to be busy thanks to the Steelers and the Eagles games.

O’Neals Pub is open every day of the year, and I think the owner actually laughed at me when I asked him if they were going to be opened on Christmas.

“Yes, I did laugh at you and yes we are always open,” Owner Greg “Spoony” Rand said. “We are an Irish bar we are opened 365 days a year and on leap year we are opened 366 days a year.”

He says O’Neals will open at 11 a.m. and there will be happy hour specials during the Steelers game and beer specials during the evening Eagles game.

The bar has been called the house divided in past, because Pittsburgh and Philadelphia sports fans both hang out out there.

“I know everybody thinks we are a Steelers bar, but we’re by far first Eagles more than anything,” he said.

And Saint Nick himself is expected to stop by before heading back to the North Pole, no not Nick Foles, Santa Claus.