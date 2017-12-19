CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a man claimed the device he left a behind at a bank he robbed with a handgun in Delaware County was a bomb.
The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect walked into the Malvern Federal Savings Bank in the 900 block of Baltimore Pike in Concord Township.
Police evacuated the bank as bomb squad officials investigated the matter.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s with a thin build, wearing black clothing.
Police say he fled the scene in a two-door silver Pontiac.