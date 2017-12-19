Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a man claimed the device he left a behind at a bank he robbed with a handgun in Delaware County was a bomb.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect walked into the Malvern Federal Savings Bank in the 900 block of Baltimore Pike in Concord Township.

Police evacuated the bank as bomb squad officials investigated the matter.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s with a thin build, wearing black clothing.

Police say he fled the scene in a two-door silver Pontiac.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch