BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
Filed Under:Delaware River, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An annual reenactment of the famous “Washington’s Crossing” might have to be called off this year.

Chick-fil-A Opens On A Sunday, Workers Deliver More Than 5,000 Meals To Stranded Travelers In Atlanta

On Christmas Day in 1776, George Washington led troops across the Delaware River from Yardley, Pennsylvania into Trenton, New Jersey.

Actors recreate the scene every year.

But this year, low water levels in the Delaware River could make the trip impossible.

A significant amount of rain will have to fall for the show to go on.

Comments
  1. Jerry Lepping says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The re-enactment WILL go on as scheduled on Christmas Day. All events will take place right up to the actual putting the boats into the water. Not having the three boats in the water is a disappointment to all of us the entire day with all 200 re-enactors taking part is truly worth attending.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch