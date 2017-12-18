PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An annual reenactment of the famous “Washington’s Crossing” might have to be called off this year.
On Christmas Day in 1776, George Washington led troops across the Delaware River from Yardley, Pennsylvania into Trenton, New Jersey.
Actors recreate the scene every year.
But this year, low water levels in the Delaware River could make the trip impossible.
A significant amount of rain will have to fall for the show to go on.
The re-enactment WILL go on as scheduled on Christmas Day. All events will take place right up to the actual putting the boats into the water. Not having the three boats in the water is a disappointment to all of us the entire day with all 200 re-enactors taking part is truly worth attending.