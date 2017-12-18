PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This time of year you hear the bells ring almost wherever you go, and see those red kettles inside stores and on the streets.

But Major Philip Ferreira with Salvation Army Greater Philadelphia says Red Kettle campaign donation numbers right now are far from where they want them to be.

“The last I heard, we were approximately, across eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, down about 50-percent, which is a cause for concern,” he tells KYW Newsradio.

So, he says, the Salvation Army is making this plea.

“When you see a red kettle think about us,” says Ferreira. “Think about the work the Salvation Army is trying to do in our community by trying to do the most good for those in the most need.”

Ferreira remains hopeful people will take this message to heart.

“We believe that during this last week before Christmas the weather is going to be good, the kettles are going to be out there and we’re believing people are going to be in a giving spirit, wanting to share,” he says.

And if you don’t even have to come across a kettle to give.

“Text ‘SHARE’ to 41444 or they can go to the Salvation Army’s website,” explains Ferreira.

Money donated goes to the Salvation Army’s local programs. The collection deadline is this Saturday.

“Help us to help others,” adds Ferreira. “We have faith to believe the people of this wonderful area are going to provide.”