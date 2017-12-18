PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adrian Kempe jumped out of the penalty box and scored a big goal in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 36 saves and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Philadelphia Flyers’ six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Monday night.

Alec Martinez, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Kings, who avoided a winless four-game trip and prevented the Flyers from matching an NHL record.

Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal and Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots for the Flyers, who were trying to become the first team since the 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs to immediately follow a 10-game winless streak with seven straight victories.

With the Kings leading 2-1, Kempe finished serving a cross-checking penalty and scored his 11th goal on an odd-man rush at 4:48. Toffoli scored his 16th with 4:29 left, with Nick Shore getting his second assist.

Elliott, the NHL’s No. 2 star of the week after posting a 1.31 goals-against average in three victories, wasn’t as sharp in his eighth straight start. And the Flyers couldn’t convert despite a 37-25 edge in shots in another twist to their topsy-turvy season.

The Kings scored twice on their first seven shots. Martinez got his third directly off Torrey Mitchell’s faceoff win over Scott Laughton, and Lewis beat Elliott short side to make it 2-0.

Voracek, who entered with an NHL-high 33 assists, picked up his eighth goal with 1:56 left in the first period after collecting Claude Giroux’s deflected shot.

It was the sixth straight game in which the Kings, who have the NHL’s top penalty kill, allowed a power-play goal.

But even though the Kings played the final two periods without defenseman Christian Folin (upper body), they killed off Philadelphia’s four other power plays to sweep the season series and give coach John Stevens a happy return to Philadelphia.

The first-year Kings coach guided the Flyers to the 2008 Eastern Conference final before being fired the following season.

With his team on an 0-2-1 stretch, Stevens tinkered. Marian Gaborik saw time on the first line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. Andy Andreoff and Jonny Brodzinski played on the fourth line ahead of Kyle Clifford and Jussi Jokinen.

NOTES: Stevens called his time in Philadelphia “a great memory for my family.” . Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere missed much of the second period with an apparent injury before returning. . There was on-ice banter between Drew Doughty and former Kings teammate Wayne Simmonds. The two remain close friends seven years after Simmonds left for Philly.

UP NEXT

Kings: Home vs. Colorado on Thursday.

Flyers: Conclude a five-game homestand Wednesday vs. Detroit.

