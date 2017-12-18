BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A nativity scene turned heads at a church in Cherry Hill on Sunday.

Steve and Janet Cohen brought in a “hipster” nativity display at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill.

nativity 2 Hipster Nativity Scene Displayed At South Jersey Church

(credit: CBS3)

The display shows people – including a guy in a man bun who presumably represents Joseph — taking selfies with the baby Jesus.

Another figure shows a man watching an iPad, next to a cow that was branded “100 percent organic” and a sheep wearing a wool sweater.

nativity 5 Hipster Nativity Scene Displayed At South Jersey Church

Hipster nativity scene displayed at a Cherry Hill church. (credit: CBS3)

Not to be outdone, the three wise men are all riding segways.

“This is a good way of telling the story to a new generation,” said one parishioner.

It was one of multiple nativity scenes that were on display at the church.

  1. Mahat Macoat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I guess were continuing to take Christ out of Christmas?

