PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is giving out free coffee on Wednesday in New Jersey as part of their “Brewing Joy” initiative.
Throughout December, the coffee giant is serving up roughly 500 free medium-sized cups of coffee in select parts of the country.
On Wednesday, Dunkin’ Donuts will be in Pennsauken, New Jersey serving up free cups of joe at the Food Bank of New Jersey located in the 6800 block of S. Crescent Blvd.
“To spread even more joy this season, franchisees in each participating market will donate $1,000 to a local organization aligned with the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to sick and hungry children,” says the company.
